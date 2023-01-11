Unizen (ZCX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $20.63 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0810 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unizen has a total market cap of $20.63 million and approximately $900,386.18 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unizen has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 118.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00442457 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.04 or 0.01128617 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,483.76 or 0.31251609 BTC.

About Unizen

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

