United Capital Management of KS Inc. Invests $293,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,243 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen set a $405.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.64.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.74. The company had a trading volume of 184,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,536,423. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $143.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $544.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

