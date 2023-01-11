Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.08

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and traded as high as $24.50. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 2,537 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Union Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Union Bankshares Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $109.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 24.55%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, October 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNB. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

