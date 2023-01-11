Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE:UGP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,793. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.22. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Equities analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

About Ultrapar Participações

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.