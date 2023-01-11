Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
NYSE:UGP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,793. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.22. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49.
Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Equities analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.
