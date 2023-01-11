UEX (TSE:UEX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.48

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as high as C$0.50. UEX shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 9,418,620 shares traded.

UEX Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$275.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.57.

UEX Company Profile

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,983 hectares comprising 24 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

