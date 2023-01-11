UBS Group Cuts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $250.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $297.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $288.79.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB traded up $12.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.58. The stock had a trading volume of 130,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.74.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Albemarle by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

