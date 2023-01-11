UBS Group Boosts Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Price Target to $24.00

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.68% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
Orion Engineered Carbons Price Performance
Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,033. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile
Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC)
