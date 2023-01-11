UBS Group Boosts Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Price Target to $24.00

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons Price Performance

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,033. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,537,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after buying an additional 795,925 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth $9,104,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter valued at $6,663,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter valued at $6,412,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 392,781 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.