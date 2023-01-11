Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRMK. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Trustmark to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Trustmark Stock Up 0.8 %

TRMK opened at $35.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.86. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $191.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.20 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter worth $607,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 99.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Trustmark by 4.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

