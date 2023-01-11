Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Trumpcoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $340,950.41 and approximately $0.38 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,331.73 or 0.07642040 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00032626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00071604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00064049 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001153 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00024497 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

