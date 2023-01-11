Truist Financial Cuts Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target to $70.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Light & Wonder to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie began coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

LNW opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. Light & Wonder has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $68.84.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 155.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Light & Wonder will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $45,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

