TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Sells 47 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Stock Down 0.0 %

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $574.75. 34,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,336. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.13. The company has a market cap of $240.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.