TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Grows Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.82. 210,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,182. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.03.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

