Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 106.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TVTX. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

TVTX traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,561. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.08. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 137.68% and a negative net margin of 123.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $116,718.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $116,718.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $42,558.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,441.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

