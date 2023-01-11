TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 173.04 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 176 ($2.14). 497,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 930,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.60 ($2.15).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital cut TP ICAP Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

TP ICAP Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 174.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 159.79. The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 1,955.56.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

