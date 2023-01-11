Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) vs. Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Financial Review

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) and Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackboxstocks and Thoughtworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 1.06 -$2.62 million ($0.48) -1.02 Thoughtworks $1.07 billion 3.14 -$23.62 million ($0.52) -20.77

Blackboxstocks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Thoughtworks. Thoughtworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackboxstocks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -102.99% -105.16% -66.60% Thoughtworks -12.29% -15.64% -7.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Blackboxstocks and Thoughtworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.3% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Blackboxstocks and Thoughtworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Thoughtworks 0 3 4 0 2.57

Blackboxstocks currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 869.59%. Thoughtworks has a consensus target price of $12.69, indicating a potential upside of 17.48%. Given Blackboxstocks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than Thoughtworks.

Risk and Volatility

Blackboxstocks has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thoughtworks has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thoughtworks beats Blackboxstocks on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; and digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

