THORChain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.73 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One THORChain token can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00008173 BTC on major exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $468.13 million and $33.73 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003394 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00442422 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.80 or 0.01104737 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,481.92 or 0.31249151 BTC.
About THORChain
THORChain was first traded on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 498,910,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,362,945 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
THORChain Token Trading
