Theta Fuel Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.88 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $218.59 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00082468 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00064430 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000364 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009991 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001149 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00024444 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000903 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004169 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000120 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,990,755,696 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars.
