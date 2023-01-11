The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Trading Down 1.3%

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 215.50 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 224 ($2.73). 7,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 10,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227 ($2.77).

The Property Franchise Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 233.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 261.12. The company has a market cap of £70.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44.

Insider Activity at The Property Franchise Group

In related news, insider Phil Crooks purchased 5,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 240 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £13,557.60 ($16,517.54). In other news, insider Paul Latham purchased 4,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £9,879.43 ($12,036.34). Also, insider Phil Crooks purchased 5,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £13,557.60 ($16,517.54). Insiders have acquired a total of 17,376 shares of company stock worth $4,015,703 over the last three months.

The Property Franchise Group Company Profile

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services. The company was formerly known as MartinCo PLC and changed its name to The Property Franchise Group PLC in March 2017.

