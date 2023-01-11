The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Price Target to GBX 204

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 222 ($2.70) to GBX 204 ($2.49) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Spirent Communications Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPMYY remained flat at $13.27 during trading on Tuesday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75.
Spirent Communications Company Profile
