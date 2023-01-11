The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Price Target to GBX 204

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 222 ($2.70) to GBX 204 ($2.49) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPMYY remained flat at $13.27 during trading on Tuesday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

