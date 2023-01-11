The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) to Sell

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $96.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $98.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.54.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $99.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.99 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.77. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,345,000 after purchasing an additional 168,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,486,000 after purchasing an additional 282,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,535,000 after purchasing an additional 198,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

