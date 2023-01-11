The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Bought by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Buckle by 2,635.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Buckle by 48.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Stock Performance

BKE opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $332.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.30 million.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Buckle Profile

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.