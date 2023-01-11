The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 41.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $265,562,000 after acquiring an additional 56,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.95. The stock had a trading volume of 91,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68, a PEG ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.22. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.88.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

