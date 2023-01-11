TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock Rating Lowered by Susquehanna

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.19.

NYSE:TFII opened at $105.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.02. TFI International has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $112.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.60.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. TFI International had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,548,000 after buying an additional 676,650 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,298,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,066,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 103,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 16,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

