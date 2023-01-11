TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Trading 4.8% Higher

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.10. 160,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 107,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.71% and a negative net margin of 17,665.13%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TFF Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFF Pharmaceuticals

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Harlan F. Weisman bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,491.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 43,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 143,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,990.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Harlan F. Weisman bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,491.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

