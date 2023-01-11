Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CTO Sells $176,376.19 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,543.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.50. 1,389,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,147. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $993.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 54.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TXRH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.68.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

