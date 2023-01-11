Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.93). 21,140 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 18,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($0.94).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 60.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £62.81 million and a PE ratio of -12.13.

In other news, insider Gillian Davies purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,700 ($5,726.12).

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, retail, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

