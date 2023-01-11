Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
TEI stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
