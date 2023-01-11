Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 937 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 69,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 17.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARR. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.