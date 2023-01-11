Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 447 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DG traded down $7.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.81. 70,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,889. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.73.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

