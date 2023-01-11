Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Up 1.2 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

Mastercard stock traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.33. 42,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.56. The company has a market cap of $360.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.