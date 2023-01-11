Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,387 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.8% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.86. 144,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,265,621. The firm has a market cap of $200.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

