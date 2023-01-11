Tekla World Healthcare Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Stock Performance

THW stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 81,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,913. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 44.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.