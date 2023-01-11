Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN) Shares Down 27.9%

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN – Get Rating) shares traded down 27.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 14,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 543% from the average session volume of 2,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
Talon International Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.
About Talon International
Talon International, Inc manufactures and distributes apparel components and accessories to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, and mass merchandisers. The company offers a line of metal, coil, and plastic zippers under the Talon brand name; apparel trim components, including tags, labels, buttons, rivets, leather patches, woven labels, heat transfer seals, tapes, ribbons, printed marketing material, polybasic, packing cartons, and hangers; Flex-It films, adhesive films, overlay films, seam sealing tapes; metal fasteners; stretch waistbands, shirt collars, and inner pocketing panels under the Tekfit brand, as well as packaging and other items; and specialty stretch technology for interlinings.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Talon International (TALN)
- Can Lockheed Martin Corporation Hit Another All-Time High in Q1?
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
- Skechers Not Nike Is The Sneaker Stock to Own for 2023
- Can The Rally In e.l.f. Beauty Stock Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for Talon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.