Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $45.82 million, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.29. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
