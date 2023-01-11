Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 475 to CHF 500 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. HSBC raised Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Swisscom from CHF 674 to CHF 702 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $569.00.

Swisscom Stock Performance

SCMWY opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $300.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.23. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 12.94%. Research analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

