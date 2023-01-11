SushiSwap Price Reaches $1.10 on Major Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00006336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $245.18 million and $63.88 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

