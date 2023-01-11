sUSD Market Cap Hits $49.64 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $49.64 million and $5.52 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 49,600,881 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

