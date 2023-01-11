Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $18.35. 4,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 13,403 shares of company stock valued at $245,711 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $137,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.