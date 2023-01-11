Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 597 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

NYSE:PSA opened at $281.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.13. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $421.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

