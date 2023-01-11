Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 1,342 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 145.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Equinix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.1% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $695.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $777.28. The company has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $659.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $638.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.33.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.