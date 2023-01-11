Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 119,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 65.1% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 70.8% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of -124.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.14.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.