Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,906,000 after buying an additional 1,393,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after buying an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,269,000 after buying an additional 72,704 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after buying an additional 1,563,929 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after buying an additional 3,291,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $61.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.