Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $307.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.72. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.50.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

