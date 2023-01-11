Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

GTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.80.

Chart Industries stock opened at $127.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.68 and a 12 month high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.33 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

