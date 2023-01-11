SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 5,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 3,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

SUIC Worldwide Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

SUIC Worldwide Company Profile

Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd is venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investments. The firm seeks to invest in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the IoT, big data, AI, fintech and blockchain. The firm provides IT management consulting services.

