Stratis Price Reaches $0.44 on Major Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $64.21 million and $7.20 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,331.30 or 0.07647523 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001809 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00032821 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00071960 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00063861 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000367 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001158 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009290 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00024507 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000253 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,952,047 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
