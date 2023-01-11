STP Price Hits $0.0300 (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $52.45 million and $5.15 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012186 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00036649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00041882 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005731 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00018937 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00240454 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000103 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.02946055 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $10,146,879.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.