StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.46. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.99.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,237 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 435,902 shares during the period. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

