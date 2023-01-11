StockNews.com Downgrades Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Hold

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Investar to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Investar Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISTR traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $21.88. 7,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,827. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. Investar has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Investar will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Baker sold 3,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $77,546.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $159,043.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Investar by 19.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after buying an additional 160,309 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Investar by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Investar during the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Investar by 7.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Investar during the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

