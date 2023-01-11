StockNews.com Downgrades Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Hold

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTRGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Investar to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Investar Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISTR traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $21.88. 7,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,827. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. Investar has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Investar will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James M. Baker sold 3,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $77,546.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $159,043.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Investar by 19.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after buying an additional 160,309 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Investar by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Investar during the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Investar by 7.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Investar during the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

