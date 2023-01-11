StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Price Performance

PROV stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.47.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Provident Financial had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

